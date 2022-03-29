CI among three cops suspended for registering murder as suicide case

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A police circle inspector, a sub-inspector, and a constable were suspended from service for allegedly aiding three persons accused of murder and conspiring to turn the case into suicide.

Superintendent of police (Tirupati Urban) SP Venkata Appala Naidu on Monday suspended Renigunta rural circle inspector Amarnath Reddy, Vadamalapeta station sub-inspector Chiranjeevi and RC Puram constable Shobanadri.

Disclosing the case details, the SP said the murder victim and two of the three accused are sons of Kapileswaraiah (75) of Anupalli in RC Puram mandal, an accused himself.

The family members had been locked in a dispute over a 7.5 acre of agricultural land. Police said Kapileswaraiah, Umapathi (49) and Edu Bhushan (46) eliminated Hema Sundar (48) by smashing his head with a rock and making it look like a suicide.

The trio informed Hema’s wife, Uma Maheshwari, that her husband had hanged himself and fell to the ground when the rope snapped, which resulted in head injuries. Suspecting that her brothers-in-law and father-in-law might have killed her husband, Uma took photographs of the injuries on Hema’s head and gathered some clues from the spot.

Taking the evidence to the police, she tried to lodge a complaint against her relatives. However, the police personnel reportedly joined hands with the accused and registered the case as a suicide.

Hema’s wife met the SP during the Spandana programme last Monday and submitted the evidence in support of her argument.

The SP ordered a department-level inquiry, which prima facie felt there was a case against the policemen. “It has been made clear that any officer will be suspended immediately if he/she is involved in corruption or illegal activities,” SP Appala Naidu said.