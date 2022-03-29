Court refuses to hear Sunitha’s implead plea 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Monday refused to hear the implead petition filed by Narreddy Sunitha Reddy, the daughter of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, opposing bail to D Umashankar Reddy, who is presently under judicial remand in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Sunitha filed a petition seeking permission to implead in the bail petition filed by Umashankar. In the petition, she sought rejection of the bail petition of Umashankar Reddy on the grounds that he might influence the witnesses if granted bail.

Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy objected to the implead petition and sought to know the rule under which the petition was filed.

Wondering how the registry accepted the petition and allotted a number, the court refused to accept the petition. He asked the petitioner to file a report explaining the maintainability of the petition and posted the matter to April 6. Umashankar’s bail petition will also be heard on the same day.