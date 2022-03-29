STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government will fulfil dreams of Goutham, says Jagan

The government would complete the works of Sangam barrage by May 15.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy . (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the State government would bring phase-2 works of Veligonda project under phase-1 for the benefit of people of Atmakur, Udayagiri and Badvel constituencies. 

He was speaking at a meeting held at Kanuparthipadu in Nellore, condoling the sudden demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy. Recalling his association with Goutham Reddy from childhood, Jagan said he is unable to come to terms with the sudden demise of his cabinet colleague and friend. 

“It is very unfortunate to lose a good human being like Goutham Reddy. For me, he had been a very good companion at every step. I brought Goutham into politics. Within a short period, he emerged as a good leader with his dedication towards work,” the Chief Minister recalled. 

“Goutham Reddy strived hard for bringing investments to the State. He tried his best for the welfare of the State till his last breath,” Jagan said. He said Goutham had managed six important portfolios including Industries, IT and Skill Development. 

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy consoles a family member of Mekapati Goutham Reddy at a meeting held in Nellore on Monday | express

The Chief Minister said the government had already decided to convert the MERITS Engineering College, which belongs to the Mekapati family, into an Agriculture/Horticulture college as per the request made by former MP and Goutham Reddy’s father Rajamohan Reddy.

“We will consider upgrading the proposed college as a university,” the Chief Minister said. He said the State government would fulfill the dreams of Goutham, who devised plans for the development of backward regions of Atmakur and Udayagiri constituencies. 

The government would complete the works of Sangam barrage by May 15. The barrage will be named Mekapati Goutham Sangam Barrage, he said. Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy thanked the Chief Minister for his support during the tough times. 

He also thanked Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy for organising the meeting. Ministers Balineni Srinivasulu and Anil Kumar Yadav and legislators of Nellore district paid floral tributes to Goutham Reddy. Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy presided over the commemoration meeting. 

