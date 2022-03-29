Guntur co-operative bank alleges Rs 10 crore scam

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur District Cooperative Central Bank (GDCC) chairman Rathamsetty Seetharamanjaneyulu said that some persons took a loan of Rs 10 crore from the bank with fake pattadar passbooks.

Addressing media persons on the bank premises here on Monday, he said that he ordered a departmental inquiry into the fraud and lodged a complaint with Guntur Urban SP Arif Hafeez.

Rathamsetty Seetharamanjaneyulu also alleged that a few members of a political party have committed

this scam diverted the funds.

The bank chairman also alleged that since 2017, the said persons have been taking loans by forging documents with the cooperation of revenue, registration department, and bank staff. He said that they have given Rs 1,700 crore loans to farmers.

TDP former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra was making false allegations that Rs 500 crore was misappropriated from GDCC Bank without any evidence.

He challenged Chulipala to prove such irregularities and said the entire governing body would resign if he was able to prove it.“If proved otherwise, would Narendra resign from his post as Sangam Dairy chairman,” he questioned.