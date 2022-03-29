STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Operation Parivarthana 2.0: 2k persons arrested in statewide raids

SEB registers 3,066 cases during Statewide raids carried out between March 10 and 26

Published: 29th March 2022 05:24 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has registered 3,403 cases and arrested 2,066 persons during the Statewide raids carried out as part of ‘Operation Parivarthana 2.0’ from March 10 to 26.

Disclosing the details on Monday, SEB commissioner Vineet Brij Lal said the SEB sleuths, in coordination with excise, revenue, local police and special police force (SPF) officials, seized 44,058 litres of ID liquor and 73,734 kgs of black jaggery, impounded 155 vehicles used to commit offences, and destroyed 16,04,741 litres of fermented jaggery wash. 

Additionally, the SEB officials invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against four persons for manufacturing and selling ID liquor, and filed cases under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Lal said officials of various departments have been cracking down on the illegal liquor manufacturers across the State. He said the SEB has been cracking the whip on anti-social elements since its inception in 2020. 

“Despite counselling them on the evil effects and legal consequences of manufacturing illegally distilled liquor, it has been observed that there was little deterrence among the offenders. The SEB identified 17 persons across the State as notorious last year and invoked PD Act against them. This year, four people have been booked under the Act. Three of them were from West Godavari and one from Guntur,” the officer said. 

Out of the 17 persons against whom the PD Act was invoked last year, five were from West Godavari, four from Chittoor, three each from Krishna and Guntur, and two from Anantapur districts.

The SEB was formed in 2020 to put a stop to the production and smuggling of ID and non-duty paid liquor, ganja smuggling and gambling. 

PD Act invoked against 17 last year

