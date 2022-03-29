Woman attempts suicide at Spandana programme in Guntur, hospitalised

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A woman reportedly attempted suicide during the Spandana programme held by rural police here on Monday.

Alleging that police are not responding to her complaint, Rajeswari, a native of Durgi consumed insecticide. According to the police, her husband and brother-in-law have a dispute over 1.5 acres of land.

Her brother-in-law has taken the land papers and used them to apply for a loan and refused to return them to Rajeswari. Over this, Rajeswari filed a complaint at Durgi police station and also during the Spandana a couple of times.

Upset over not getting a response from the police, she consumed poison. The police staff immediately shifted her to a hospital.

Reacting to this, CI Srinivasa Rao said that, the allegations of the woman were completely false. The Durgi police filed a case and conducted counselling for both parties in order to resolve the issue. After a while, she reapproached the police.

The police suggested she take the matter to the court. Later, she filed a complaint at the Spandana a few weeks back. “We assured her that appropriate action will be taken abiding by the law,” the CI added.“On the instructions of the higher officials, we will conduct an inquiry regarding this issue,” he added.

A woman constable also fell sick while rescuing the woman due to inhalation of the insecticide. The police also shifted her to hospital and the health condition of both women is stable.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000