CM Jagan to felicitate volunteers in Narasaraopet

Published: 30th March 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy . (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Narasaraopet to felicitate volunteers on April 4. Collector Vivek Yadav along with the programme coordinator MLCs Talasila Raghuram, Lella Appireddy and MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy inspected the venue of the event on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that as many as 25,000 people will attend the meeting. The officials also inspected the helipad, parking areas, traffic, and queue management and conducted a review meeting at the municipal guest house in the town.

Gopireddy said that water and buttermilk should be made available for the people at the venue. Joint Collectors Dinesh Kumar, Raja Kumari, Anupama Anjali, Sridhar Reddy and other officials were also present.

