Dalit Sthree Sakthi calls for gender equality 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Speakers at the 16th annual conference of Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) held in the city here on Tuesday stressed the need for gender equality for the betterment of society.

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, who was the chief guest, unveiled the annual report of the DSS. Speaking on the occasion, Padma hailed the efforts of the DSS for the upliftment of Dalit women.

“Several discriminations are plaguing the society and the grievances of Dalit women are yet to be addressed. Though we have several women organisations, women are facing discrimination. There is an urgent need to bring all the women organisations on a single platform and fight unitedly,” the Mahila Commission Chairperson said, adding that working women should be the frontrunners in protecting women's rights.

DSS national convener Gaddam Jhansi said that for the last 16 years, the DSS has been sensitising Dalit women and striving for their upliftment. The DSS has organised a series of programmes during the pandemic to sensitising women on the laws.

“Inequalities is the major reason for the violence against women. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data revealed that crimes against women are increasing steadily in the country. There is an urgent need to rectify the errors in the system and change the government policies to protect women's rights,” she said. I &PR joint director Kasturi Tella and KL Deemed to be University professor Dr Farhad were present, among others.