ED attaches Rs 7.54 crore assets of TN smuggler

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/TIRUPATI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached property worth Rs 7.54 crore belonging to international red sanders smuggler Rajendran Selvaraj alias Chella from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The ED stated that it had provisionally attached movable and immovable properties of Selvaraj and his family members, which include houses, plots and others.

According to Chittoor police, Selvaraj, who hails from Alwarpet in Chennai, developed contacts with red sanders smugglers in Saudi Arabia, Myanmar and other countries. Selvaraj who studied up to SSC, has been involved in red sanders smuggling since 1993.

He owns a steel factory in Chennai. He used to smuggle red sanders logs in the guise of steel and stock them in his steel factory. He might have smuggled more than 600 tonnes of red sanders and his income might be Rs 50 crore per year. The police arrested Selvaraj for the first time in September 2014 during a vehicle check in Chittoor and seized a BMW car.