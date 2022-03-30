STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

ED attaches Rs 7.54 crore assets of TN smuggler

Selvaraj who studied up to SSC, has been involved in red sanders smuggling since 1993. 

Published: 30th March 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/TIRUPATI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached property worth Rs 7.54 crore belonging to international red sanders smuggler Rajendran Selvaraj alias Chella from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. 

The ED stated that it had provisionally attached movable and immovable properties of Selvaraj and his family members, which include houses, plots and others. 

According to Chittoor police, Selvaraj, who hails from Alwarpet in Chennai, developed contacts with red sanders smugglers in Saudi Arabia, Myanmar and other countries. Selvaraj who studied up to SSC, has been involved in red sanders smuggling since 1993. 

He owns a steel factory in Chennai. He used to smuggle red sanders logs in the guise of steel and stock them in his steel factory. He might have smuggled more than 600 tonnes of red sanders and his income might be Rs 50 crore per year. The police arrested Selvaraj for the first time in September 2014 during a vehicle check in Chittoor and seized a BMW car. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Rajendran Selvaraj Smuggler red sanders logs
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp