STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Expert team visits Annamaiah, Pincha projects

A high-level technical committee formed by the Irrigation Department visited Annamaiah and Pincha projects on Tuesday. 

Published: 30th March 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Unused borewells being revived in Rajampet of Kadapa district as the Annamayya project became empty following a breach to its bund (Photo | Express)

Unused borewells being revived in Rajampet of Kadapa district as the Annamayya project became empty following a breach to its bund (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A high-level technical committee formed by the Irrigation Department visited Annamaiah and Pincha projects on Tuesday. 

Due to huge inflows from the upper stream, the bund of Annamaiah project was washed away in November last, resulting in human and property loss in the district. After the accident, the State government has deputed a high-level technical committee for studying the project. 

On Tuesday, the team consisting of Chief Engineer (Hydrology) TVNA Ratnakumar, Chief Engineer (CDO) K Srinvias, Advisory Design member M Giridhar Reddy, JNTR professor M Sudarshan Rao, retired professor (Hydrolic expert) ML Narasimha Reddy, IIT Tirupati associate professor Roshan Srinivasan, retired CE IAN Raju, M Visweswaraiah, K Sathyarnarayana and other Irrigation officials inspected the Annamaiah project. 

The team is studying the feasibility of constructing the bund with clay or concrete. The team discussed the feasibility of constructing the bund with 8.5-tmc capacity.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Irrigation Department Annamaiah Pincha
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp