Expert team visits Annamaiah, Pincha projects

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A high-level technical committee formed by the Irrigation Department visited Annamaiah and Pincha projects on Tuesday.

Due to huge inflows from the upper stream, the bund of Annamaiah project was washed away in November last, resulting in human and property loss in the district. After the accident, the State government has deputed a high-level technical committee for studying the project.

On Tuesday, the team consisting of Chief Engineer (Hydrology) TVNA Ratnakumar, Chief Engineer (CDO) K Srinvias, Advisory Design member M Giridhar Reddy, JNTR professor M Sudarshan Rao, retired professor (Hydrolic expert) ML Narasimha Reddy, IIT Tirupati associate professor Roshan Srinivasan, retired CE IAN Raju, M Visweswaraiah, K Sathyarnarayana and other Irrigation officials inspected the Annamaiah project.

The team is studying the feasibility of constructing the bund with clay or concrete. The team discussed the feasibility of constructing the bund with 8.5-tmc capacity.