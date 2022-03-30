STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Movie ticket tenders to be finalised soon in AP

Sources said Justickets, Book My Show and another firm operating from the Middle East have filed bids for selling movie tickets online in the State.

Published: 30th March 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Representative image of a box office. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTTDC) is likely to finalise the tenders for maintenance of the online ticket booking system in the next couple of days. 

It may be recalled that a few months ago, the State government decided to entrust the responsibility of selling movie tickets to the APSFTTDC, which will put an end to the 'ticketing mafia', which are exploiting the middle-class, and also to irregular ticket pricing, unauthorised shows, and tax evasion. 

As per an amendment made to the Cinematograph Act, the State government released GO No 142 about the online tickets. In November 2021, the government passed the AP Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Assembly paving way for an online movie ticketing system to be administered by the State government. 

