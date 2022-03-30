STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naidu’s TDP entirely different from one established by NTR, says Sajjala

The TDP leaders should celebrate 29 years of the party, not 40 years, the YSRC leader observed. 

Published: 30th March 2022 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when the TDP celebrated its 40 years of formation, YSRC  general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the present TDP led by N Chandrababu Naidu is completely different from the one established by former chief minister N T Rama Rao. The TDP leaders should celebrate 29 years of the party, not 40 years, the YSRC leader observed. 

As Naidu celebrated the day in Hyderabad and his son Lokesh in Amaravati, Sajjala claimed that the TDP is on the verge of extinction and that is why Naidu is trying to rake up NTR’s legacy. “People, however, will not forget the backstabbing and betrayal of his father-in-law by Naidu and how he snatched away the party from NTR,’’ Sajjala said. 

“Naidu and his son Lokesh are daydreaming of coming to power by celebrating the TDP’s foundation day and gaining sympathy by using NTR’s name,’’ he alleged. 

Ramakrishna Reddy said Naidu is known for backstabbing politics, managing systems and has been following the same strategies even now. “Why did Naidu not attend the Assembly session and why the opposition leaders fail to use the Assembly to discuss the public issues? The Opposition had deliberately planned to mislead the public and created ruckus in the House by demanding discussion on the same topic every day to waste time,’’ he alleged.

Meanwhile, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) criticised Naidu for holding the TDP foundation day celebrations without any repentance after backstabbing NTR.  He lamented that Naidu was conspiring to deceive the people again by chanting the name of NTR with the support of a few media houses. “People do not trust Naidu or his cheap politics,” he said, adding that Jagan will defeat Naidu in the coming elections too.

TDP YSRC Chandrababu Naidu Amaravati backstabbing Kodali Venkateswara Rao
