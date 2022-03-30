RGUKT-Nuzvid labs, buildings in dire straits

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The IIIT-Nuzvid campus is lying in an utter state of neglect as a majority of its buildings and laboratories require immediate renovations.

During its visit to the institute on Monday, TNIE observed that most of its hostel doors and windows were broken jeopardising students’ safety, and lack of sanitation even in dining halls and canteen as foul smell emanated from multiple places.

Its classrooms were devoid of sufficient furniture and playgrounds were neglected, keeping the students away from many facilities. Even drinking water and finding clean toilets were a problem at the IIIT campus. “The campus in Nuzvid is suffering from poor infrastructure. The management is not in a condition to take up repair works due to lack of funds,” students claimed.

RGUKT chancellor KC Reddy told TNIE that the State government took Rs 1,805 crore from the university’s surplus funds in 2018.

“Nuzvid-IIIT has lost its sheen. It’s been more than 10 years since the renovation works were last carried out on the campus. There are some budgetary problems to take up the repair works in the campus. It should have been used either to develop the Ongole campus or extend the Srikakulam campus or improve the infrastructure at Nuzvid.”