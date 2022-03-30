STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SAAP launches toll free number for sports persons

Published: 30th March 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Winners of the SAAP basketball and handball league matches with th after the felicitation at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy has said that  ‘Play and Play’ programme introduced by the SAAP has been evoking a good response from the budding sports persons in the State. 

The SAAP felicitated 43 players who secured top ranks in the district and state level league competitions held recently, at a programme held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium on Tuesday. A memento and Rs 3,000 cash incentive was given to each player. 

On the occasion, Siddharth Reddy launched toll free number + 91-8977811399 along with SAAP vice-chairman and managing director N Prabhakar Reddy.

Budding sportspersons can dial the number for getting sports information, presenting their issues and get  advises. Siddhartha Reddy said that talented players are being recognised from the village level.

“We have organised league competitions in every village, mandal and constituency in just 45 days. Around 23,276 players took part in the event, in which 129 were athletes,” he said.

