TDP to give 40% seats to youth in next polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu announced that his party will give 40 per cent of tickets to youth in the next Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu asserted that plans were being made to create an efficient and effective leadership at all levels of the party for the next 40 years.

While giving more tickets to the youth, steps will be taken to give importance to senior leaders, the TDP chief said. Addressing a meeting in Hyderabad to mark the 40th foundation day of the TDP, Naidu said that it is a “historic necessity” for their party to win the next elections.

“The young generation should realise this in the best interest of their future. The party tickets will be given only to those youths who will stand on the frontline of the struggle against the suppressive YSRC regime,” Naidu said.

Alleging that some politicians were considering politics as a business, he said the TDP considers politics as “service to the needy”. Naidu along with other leaders paid floral tributes at NTR Ghat. Later, he addressed a meeting in Adarsh Nagar MLA Quarters, where NT Rama Rao founded the TDP on March 29, 1982.

“The TDP has 70 lakh members and the party is inseparable from Telugus. The political history of the Telugu states will be called ‘before and after TDP’,” Naidu said.

The TDP chief recalled the revolutionary changes brought in by NTR in the politics and administration like Rs 2-a-kg rice and repealing Patel and Patwari system. On the occasion, he reiterated the demand to confer Bharat Ratna on NTR. The party foundation day was celebrated in 200 cities in 40 countries, the party claimed.

Participating in the celebrations at the party headquarters at Mangalagiri, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh asserted that the future of the Telugu people would be safe and secure only in the hands of the TDP. Lokesh addressed the party cadre at the party office after taking part in a bike rally from Naidu’s residence at Undavalli to the party central office.