TTD to purchase organic Bengal gram

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) authorities entered into an agreement with Markfed to buy Bengal gram grown with zero-budget natural farming (ZBNF) method in around 1,256 acres in 19 mandals of the district. The TTD will offer Rs 5,753 per quintal for the yield, which is 10 per cent higher than the minimum support price of Rs 5,230 per quintal.

The TTD is going to purchase the organic chana stocks from the farmers of Prakasam, Kurnool, YSR Kadapa, and Anantapur districts through the Markfed. The TTD has taken a decision to prepare laddu prasadam with the ingredients cultivated with organic/natural cultivation methods. The TTD authorities are also encouraging farmers to opt for the ZBNF.

For this, the TTD is also providing free distribution of indigenous cows and bulls to the farmers to utilise cow dung and urine to prepare organic fertilisers and pesticides. As per the official information, around 7,000 farmers are doing zero-budget natural farming across Prakasam district.

However, only 380 of them took up cultivation of Bengal gram. They cultivated the GJ-11 variety of Bengal gram and the yield is estimated around 1,033 tonnes. Of them, the TTD will purchase 1,026 tonnes of Bengal gram from 377 farmers.

“We are feeling blessed as the TTD authorities selected us for the organic gram cultivation and procurement programme to make the laddu prasadam. The TTD also distributed a cow to us and we are using the cow dung and urine to prepare the Ghana Jeevamrutham, Drava Jeevamrutham, Panchagavya/organic/bio fertilisers, and pesticides which are very effective in protecting and nourishing the crops,” L Venkata Ramana, a ZBNF farmer from Chinna Ganjam mandal told TNIE.