Vizag’s chess prodigy helps Indian team win title

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Alana Meenakshi, the 10-year-old chess prodigy from Visakhapatnam, has become the youngest member of the Indian team to win the Asian Nations Cup Online U-14 Open Chess Team Championship-2022 on Tuesday. Of the 14 teams that participated in the tournament, India’s A-team emerged as champion with 17 points.

Meenakshi, with 3.5 points in five matches, was second-seeded in the tournament and helped the team win the championship by going head-to-head with the Mongolian team. Each team in the tournament had four players and a standby.

Though Meenakshi is just 10 years old, her previous track record, performance, rating and titles bagged her a place in the team. In spite of suffering the first loss, she came back strong, breezed through the last four rounds and helped her team clinch the title.

While her rapid rating stood at 1,266, her standard rating is 1,829. Other players in the team were Mrittika Mallick, Anupam Sreekumar, Sneha Halder, Myra Singh, and non-playing captain Prasenjit Dutta. The All India Chess Federation congratulated the team on their win.

Alana secured second rank in world U-10 chess as per FIDE (World Chess Federation) ratings last December.

Chess prodigy just 270 pts away from WFM dream

She is currently the Woman Candidate Master (WCM) with an Elo rating of 1829. Her aim is to achieve the World Federation Master (WFM), which is just 270-points away.

Speaking to TNIE, Alana’s mother, Aparna Dhruv said they were confident that Alana will achieve the distinction of WFM by the year-end. She has to play at least three circuits to get the required rating, she added.

Alana won her first gold in Asian schools U-7 chess championship in 2018, besides winning rapid gold in Asian Youth U-8 girls in 2018 and many other medals. She stood sixth in Commonwealth U-8 girls Chess Championship.

All Visakha Chess Association president V Balakrishna Rao congratulated Alana Meenakshi for her achievement in the tournament.