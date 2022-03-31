Allot 26 crore man-days to AP under MGNREGS, YSRC MPs urge Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of YSRC MPs, led by party parliamentary leader V Vijayasai Reddy, called on Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Giriraj Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday and urged him to increase the number of man-days allotted to Andhra Pradesh under the MGNREGS for 2022-23.

In a memorandum submitted to the minister, they said as, against the 23.68 crore man-days allotted to AP in 2020-21, the State was able to reach nearly 24 crore man-days.

“The AP government sent proposals to the Centre for allocation of 30 crore person days under the rural job scheme for 2022-23, but the Centre allotted only 14 crore man-days, which is 9.68 crores less than the previous year. This will have an adverse impact on rural employment in the State,” the MPs said and requested the minister to allocate 26 crore man-days.

They also urged him to release the second tranche of funds to the tune of Rs 2,828.64 crore (Rs 2,586.68 crore of material components and Rs 241.96 crore administrative cost) under the MGNREGS to AP.

Other requests Include coffee plantations in tribal areas under MGNREGS.

Relax eligibility criteria for horticulture cultivation in drought-prone areas under the rural job scheme.



Permit construction of compound walls around burial grounds and crematoriums under MGNREGS.

Increase Central assistance to states under PMAY-G.

Increase Central aid for old age pension under IGNOAPS.

Allocate drip and sprinkler systems to districts of Rayalaseema and North Coastal Andhra under PMKSY