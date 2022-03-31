Coast Guard rescues nine TN fishermen

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 31st March 2022 04:21 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued nine fishermen, who were stranded in the sea after their boat developed a technical snag about 95 nautical miles off the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday.

The fishermen had set sail from Chennai on March 13 and the boat, St Antony, broke down following a snag in its main engine. The boat was drifting in the sea when a Coast Guard aircraft from Chennai located the vessel and crew.

The Indian Coast Guard located the distressed boat and rescued nine Tamil Nadu fishermen about 95 nautical miles off Andhra Pradesh coast I Express

The Coast Guard diverted its patrol ship ICGS Priyadarshini to the boat. The fishermen were provided technical support and after repairing its engine, the boat was escorted to the nearest Andhra coast. The Coast Guard said the fishing boat was likely to dock at Visakhapatnam late on Wednesday.

All fishermen were reported safe and healthy. Pointing out the danger in fishing boats venturing into the sea alone, the Coast Guard once again advised fishers to adhere to safe practices and go fishing in groups.  The fishermen were also advised to carry lifesaving equipment aboard their vessels.

