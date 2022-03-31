GMC, APG&BC to renovate public parks in city

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As part of the Guntur Municipal Corporation’s (GMC) plan to develop parks in the city to provide lung space to the citizens, a team of architecture and horticulture officials inspected the proposed parks in the city on Thursday, said GMC Commissioner Nishant Kumar. The commissioner called on AP Greenery and Beautification Corporation MD P Sampath Kumar at the latter’s office in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said there are as many as 32 parks in the city.

So far six of the 32 parks have been renovated. Of the remaining parks, AP Greenery and Beautification Corporation MD has agreed to develop nine parks including those in Brodipet, SVN Colony, Srinivasarao Thota, Sampath Nagar, RTC Colony, Balaji Nagar, Old Guntur, Inner Ring Road, and at Teacher’s Colony, Nishant Kumar explained.

The Commissioner also said, acting upon the instructions of MD Sampath Kumar, a team of architects, engineers, and zonal managers will visit these nine parks and inspect the possibilities for development.

The works will be started soon after receiving proposals from APG&BC, he added. Necessary action will be taken to develop other parks in the city, the commissioner noted.