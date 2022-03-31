MP urges Gadkari to build 3 flyovers instead of elevated corridor in city 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas Nani wrote a letter to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari proposing three new flyovers from Mahanadu Junction to Nidamanuru Junction to ease vehicular traffic on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway-16 passing through the city. In his letter, the MP thanked the Union Minister for constructing flyovers connecting Benz Circle, Nirmala Convent and Ramesh Hospital Junction.

Though construction of flyovers could have avoided congestion between Mahanadu and Nidamanuru, the National Highway Authority of India has proposed a 6.5-kms long elevated corridor between the junctions which is not practical given the higher cost of land acquisition for the project.

Instead of the elevated corridor, the MP in his letter appealed to the Union minister that the construction of three flyovers at Mahanadu Junction, Ramavarappadu Junction, and Enikepadu Junction would be feasible. Responding to the MP’s request, Nitin Gadkari said proposals for the construction of the three flyovers are under consideration.