SC Railway to operate six festival specials from today

The South Central Railway (SCR) will run six Ugadi festival special trains between Kakinada Town, Secunderabad, Tirupati, Guntur and Hubbali to clear the extra rush of passengers, from Thursday.

Published: 31st March 2022

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) will run six Ugadi festival special trains between Kakinada Town, Secunderabad, Tirupati, Guntur and Hubbali to clear the extra rush of passengers, from Thursday.Train No. 07593 /07594 Kakinada Town - Secunderabad - Kakinada Town Specials (02 services) will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Rayanapadu, Kondapalli, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet stations in both the directions.

Train No. 07595 Kakinada Town - Tirupati Special (01 service) will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations. Train No. 07596 Tirupati - Kakinada Town Special (01 service) will stop at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda.

Train No. 07591 /07592 Guntur - Hubli - Guntur Specials: (02 services) will stop at Narasaraopet, Vinukonda, Donakonda, Markapur Rd, Giddalur, Nandyal, Dhone, Guntakal, Bellary, Hospet in both directions.

