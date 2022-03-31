STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTD to resume lucky draw for Arjitha Seva tickets from tomorrow

Usually, the gruhastas with advanced booking tickets for Friday will have to report at Arjitham office before 8 pm on Thursday.

Published: 31st March 2022 04:55 AM

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: After a gap of two years, the booking of Arjitha Seva tickets through a lucky draw is set to resume at the Central Reception Office (CRO) general counter in Tirumala from March 31.It may be recalled that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams had closed the e-system in view of the Covid pandemic on March 20, 2020.

Devotees can enrol at the current booking counter in Tirumala between 11 am to 5 pm for various Arjitha Seva tickets as per the prescribed quota. Two acknowledgement slips will be generated — one for verification purposes, which consists of enrolment number, date, name of the person, mobile number and the other will be kept for reference by the counter staff.

The allotment of Seva tickets under (1st dip) will be held at 6 pm on an automated randomised numbering system in presence of enrolled gruhasthas through LED screens. Usually, the gruhastas with advanced booking tickets for Friday will have to report at Arjitham office before 8 pm on Thursday.

If any gruhasta failed to report within the stipulated time at the Arjitham office in Tirumala, the absentees will be diverted to the current booking for a lucky draw in the second dip that will be held at 8.30 pm. The gruhasthas will be intimidated by SMS to their registered mobile numbers to purchase the seva ticket before 11 pm. The pilgrims will be allowed to enrol for one Arjitha seva only.

TTD to restart issuing Angapradakshina tokens
The TTD has resumed Anga Pradakshinam. Tokens for the same will be issued from April 1. A total of 750 tokens will be issued at two counters earmarked for the same at Pilgrims Amenities Complex (PAC) 1 at Tirumala. On Fridays, the devotees will be allowed only for Anga Pradakshinam without darshan.

