Andhra school teacher suspended for misbehaving with girls

Published: 01st May 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A teacher of a Mandal Parishad School at Chillagundlapalle village in Bangarupalyam mandal of the district has been placed under suspension for allegedly misbehaving with girl students. 
It was alleged that Abu, the teacher, forced girl students to watch porn videos on his mobile phone and misbehaved with them. 

Having learnt about it, the school headmaster lodged a complaint with the higher officials against Abu. 
Parents of students also staged a protest at the school on Friday demanding action against the teacher. District Education Officer Sriram Purushottam visited the village and enquired about the behaviour of the teacher with parents. Based on the inquiry, the DEO issued an order on Saturday, suspending Abu. 

Another teacher was sent to the school on deputation in place of the suspended Abu, the DEO said. 
Bangarupalyam police registered a case against Abu under the POCSO Act. Circle Inspector Ramakrishna Chary and Sub-Inspector Mallikarjuna Reddy conducted a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against Abu. They received several complaints from the parents of girl students. 
After the incident came to the fore, Abu has stopped attending the school.

