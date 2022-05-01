STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra: Upper Division Clerk of PHC suspended for abstaining from work

Director of Health J Nivas made a surprise inspection of Primary Health Centres in Pedda Kakani and Ponnekallu in Guntur district on Saturday.

Published: 01st May 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director of Health J Nivas made a surprise inspection of Primary Health Centres in Pedda Kakani and Ponnekallu in Guntur district on Saturday. He suspended an Upper Division Clerk (UDC) in Pedda Kakanin PHC for abstaining from duty and issued a showcause notice to pharmacist in Ponnekallu PHC for not maintaining proper records. 

Nivas asked the staff at both the PHCs to get their act straight, else be prepared to face the music. He first visited Pedda Kakani PHC and checked the biometric attendance register and when he found one UDC was not present, he asked the officials where he went. On being told that the UDC went to RDO’s office in Guntur, he contacted the RDO office, which informed him that the UDC did not come there. 
Immediately, he suspended the UDC. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Upper Division Clerk Pedda Kakanin PHC Ponnekallu
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp