Andhra: Upper Division Clerk of PHC suspended for abstaining from work

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director of Health J Nivas made a surprise inspection of Primary Health Centres in Pedda Kakani and Ponnekallu in Guntur district on Saturday. He suspended an Upper Division Clerk (UDC) in Pedda Kakanin PHC for abstaining from duty and issued a showcause notice to pharmacist in Ponnekallu PHC for not maintaining proper records.

Nivas asked the staff at both the PHCs to get their act straight, else be prepared to face the music. He first visited Pedda Kakani PHC and checked the biometric attendance register and when he found one UDC was not present, he asked the officials where he went. On being told that the UDC went to RDO’s office in Guntur, he contacted the RDO office, which informed him that the UDC did not come there.

Immediately, he suspended the UDC.