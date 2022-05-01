Armed miscreant robs Rs 3.30 lakh from bank in Andhra's Anakapalle village 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A branch of AP Grameena Vikas Bank at Narsingibilli in Kasimkota mandal was robbed by an armed miscreant, who decamped with Rs 3.30 lakh after holding the cashier at gunpoint on Saturday. When the robber armed with a country-made pistol, entered the bank around 2 pm, there was only a cashier as it was lunch time.

The robber who spoke in Hindi, threatened the cashier to part with the money. He asked the cashier to put the cash in his backpack bag. According to police sources, the robber had demanded the cashier to open the locker also. However, sensing the movement of people, the robber fled before opening of the locker. Police rushed to the bank and started investigation.

All the checkposts at the exit points have been alerted. All lodges and hotels in Kasimkota and Anakapalle are being checked. The identity of the robber could not be established as he was wearing a helmet.

Anakapalle Superintendent of Police Gowthami Sali visited the rural bank branch to take stock of the situation. The police sources said the robber might be from North India as he spoke in Hindi. Clues teams was pressed into service. The police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused. A case has been registered.