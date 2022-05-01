STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Circulate SSC exam papers, face the music: Director of Government Examinations

Cases have already been registered against four teachers in Nandyal district. Later, they have been suspended.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Director of Government Examinations D Devanand Reddy has said stern action will be taken against those involved in circulating SSC question papers on social media platforms, under the Examination Act 25/97. The 10th class examinations are being held at 3,700 centres in the State from April 27.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, Devanand Reddy said though the government had made foolproof arrangements for the smooth conduct of SSC exams in the State, some staff working in the exam centres were taking photos of the question papers with their mobile phones and sending them out through WhatsApp. Apart from the Chief Superintendent, no one is allowed to carry a mobile phone inside the exam centre. Some staff circulated the question papers on social media platforms after commencement of the exam. 

Twelve staffers who indulged in circulating question papers, have been arrested. In Chittoor, two staffers have been suspended and seven arrested. Two government employees have been taken into custody by police in Sathya Sai district. 

If private persons carrying a mobile phone are allowed into the examination centre, the Chief Superintendent is fully responsible for the lapse, Devanand Reddy said, adding that SSC exams will be held till May 9 as per the time table even if Ramadan is celebrated on whichever day.

QUESTION PAPER ‘LEAK’: ATCHAN ASKS BOTCHA TO QUIT 
TDP State president K Atchannaidu on Saturday demanded that Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana resign owning moral responsibility for a series of SSC question paper leaks in the State. Stating that the YSRC government failed to take action despite having evidence pertaining to SSC question paper leak, the State TDP chief demanded a thorough inquiry into the ‘scandal’

