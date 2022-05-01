In Andhra, 100 places record above 420 Celsius 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mercury levels continued to soar in the State and the highest daytime temperature of 44.9 degree Celsius was reported in Renigunta of Tirupati district in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am Saturday. More than hundred places in the State reported daytime temperatures above 42 degree Celsius.

A street vendor

protects herself

from heat in Vizag

harbour | G Satyanarayana

Chittoor and other parts of Rayalaseema region, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari, parts of North coastal districts reported more than 43 degree Celsius from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. With increasing daytime temperatures, the disaster management authority has advised people not to venture outside unnecessarily and take precaution by keeping themselves hydrated.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD )warned of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places over north coast and Rayalaseema regions on Sunday. Light rain is predicted in one or two places in north coastal and Rayalaseema districts. It will be dry weather in south coastal Andhra Pradesh.