One killed, two hurt in attack on family

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: One person was killed and five others were injured, two of them seriously, in an attack by a group of people in Aguru village of Mentada mandal in the district on Saturday. According to police, K Jyothi (28) of Pittada village was married to K Mahesh of Aguru a few months ago. Jyothi allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison recently due to some family issues. Jyothi’s family alleged that she resorted to the extreme step unable to bear the harassment of her in-laws.

Gajapathinagaram CI D Ramesh said Jyothi’s family members attacked Mahesh’s family with chilli powder, stabbed them indiscriminately and fled. Ganesh, brother of Mahesh, suffered injuries and died while being shifted to Gajapathinagaram government hospital. Police rushed to the village and brought the situation under control.