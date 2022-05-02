STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
58 mandals likely to reel under heatwave today

Meanwhile, the IMD warned of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places over north coastal districts on Monday.

The Kanaka Durga flyover in Vijayawada wears a deserted look. ( Photo | EPS, P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Daytime temperatures continue to soar in Andhra Pradesh. The highest daytime temperature of 44.9 degree Celsius was reported in Padamala village of Buchinaidu Kandriga mandal, Chittoor district, in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am Sunday. More than hundred places in the State reported daytime temperatures above 42 degree Celsius. 

Chittoor and other parts of Rayalaseema region, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari, parts of North coastal districts reported more than 43 degree Celsius from 8:30 am to 9 pm on Sunday. In some parts of  Nellore and Chittoor districts, daytime temperatures hovered over 45 degree Celsius.

According to the data provided by the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), severe heatwave conditions prevailed in one mandal in NTR district on Sunday, while it was three on Saturday, all being in Anakapalle district. Heatwave conditions prevailed in 31 mandals on Sunday, while it was 26 mandals on Saturday. 

On Sunday, as many as eight mandals in Nandyal, six in NTR, four each in Prakasam district and YSR, three in Palnadu, two in Anakapalle, one each in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anantpaur, Guntur and Tirupati districts experienced heatwave conditions. 

On Monday, severe heatwave conditions are expected in one mandal of Palandu district and heatwave conditions in 57 mandals including 12 in Palnadu, nine each in Anakapalle, NTR and YSR, five in Vizianagaram, three in Guntur and Kakinada, one in Eluru and two in Parvathipuram Manyam. At most places across the State, main thoroughfares wore a deserted look on Sunday with mercury levels soaring above 40 degree Celsius at several places.  

Meanwhile, the IMD warned of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places over north coastal districts on Monday. Light rain is predicted in one or two places in north coastal and Rayalaseema districts, while it will be dry weather in south coastal Andhra Pradesh. 

