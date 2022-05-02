STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh ’s GST collection surges 22 per cent YoY to Rs 4,000 crore

In March, the collections remained bullish, posting Rs 3,174 crore, 18 per cent more than the Rs 2,685 collected in the corresponding month a year ago.

Published: 02nd May 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported a record GST collection of more than Rs 4,000 crore in April, up 22 per cent from Rs 3,345 crore collected during the year-ago corresponding month.Andhra Pradesh now joins other States such as Telangana and Odisha, which have mopped up more than Rs 4,000 crore GST revenue. Both Telangana and Odisha are inching towards the Rs 5,000 crore mark.

The 22 per cent year-over-year increase is the biggest among the south Indian States. While Karnataka posted 19 per cent growth, and Telangana 16 per cent, Tamil Nadu and Kerala reported 10 and 9 per cent growth, respectively.

Andhra Pradesh had joined the Rs 3,000 crore league in February when the collections touched Rs 3,157 from Rs 2,653 in February 2021.In March, the collections remained bullish, posting Rs 3,174 crore, 18 per cent more than the Rs 2,685 collected in the corresponding month a year ago. Neighbouring Telangana, meanwhile, reported just 2 per cent year-over-year growth in March 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST collection Telangana Karnataka Odisha
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp