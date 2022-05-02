Andhra Pradesh ’s GST collection surges 22 per cent YoY to Rs 4,000 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported a record GST collection of more than Rs 4,000 crore in April, up 22 per cent from Rs 3,345 crore collected during the year-ago corresponding month.Andhra Pradesh now joins other States such as Telangana and Odisha, which have mopped up more than Rs 4,000 crore GST revenue. Both Telangana and Odisha are inching towards the Rs 5,000 crore mark.

The 22 per cent year-over-year increase is the biggest among the south Indian States. While Karnataka posted 19 per cent growth, and Telangana 16 per cent, Tamil Nadu and Kerala reported 10 and 9 per cent growth, respectively.

Andhra Pradesh had joined the Rs 3,000 crore league in February when the collections touched Rs 3,157 from Rs 2,653 in February 2021.In March, the collections remained bullish, posting Rs 3,174 crore, 18 per cent more than the Rs 2,685 collected in the corresponding month a year ago. Neighbouring Telangana, meanwhile, reported just 2 per cent year-over-year growth in March 2022.