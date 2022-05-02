Dial 15100 to file plaints on crimes against children

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge and State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) executive chairman A Amanullah has said the responsibility of protecting children’s rights and preventing of crimes against them lies on all the members of the society.

“Every person should take the responsibility to prevent crimes against children. People can dial toll-free number 15100 to file complaints related to crimes or harassment on children. People can also file complaints on child labour through the number,” Justice A Amanullah, said.

Amanullah was speaking as chief guest at a programme on ‘Children rights- Awareness on the POCSO act’ organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) here on Sunday. Justice A Amanullah said parents should take utmost care in grooming their children as they should move forward with great self confidence instead of suffering from an inferiority complex.

“Education is the key tool for every citizen’s empowerment in the society, especially for women empowerment, education is a must. To create awareness on children’s rights and responsibilities, we should conduct camps at least once in a week in all schools and colleges,” he said.

SLSA member secretary M Babita said awareness programmes on POCSO Act are being conducted as per the direction of the National Legal Service Authority. On the occasion, Justice Amanullah handed over Rs 10 lakh each to two children, who lost their parents due to Covid-19.

District Chief Justice and Chairman of the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) A Bharathi, District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, SP Malika Garg, Bapatla Collector Vijaya Krishnan, SPSR Nellore Collector Chakradhar Babu, SPSR Nellore-SP Vijaya Rao, Ongole Bar Association president B Bhaskara Rao, DLSA secretary Syambabu were present.