Lokesh blames YSRC govt for rise in crimes

In a statement, Lokesh deplored that the crime rate in AP was more than that of Bihar as the law and order situation completely deteriorated in the State in the past three years.

Published: 02nd May 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

TDP General Secretary MLC Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday blamed the YSRC government’s ‘failure’ ineffective maintenance of law and order in the State for the spate of murders and rapes in recent weeks. The gang rape of a migrant woman daily wager at the railway station in Repalle had highlighted the fact that there was no safety for women in the State, he said.

In a statement, Lokesh deplored that the crime rate in AP was more than that of Bihar as the law and order situation completely deteriorated in the State in the past three years. Finding fault with Home Minister Taneti Vanitha’s comments on the rape of a woman daily wager, Lokesh questioned how could she ‘blame’ the victim for the incident. 

The TDP MLC also condemned the highhanded behaviour of a Sub-Inspector who allegedly thrashed and abused the son of a differently-abled woman belonging to Sanjeevarayanapalli in Chilamathur mandal of Hindupur Assembly constituency. 

Local YCRC leader Damodar Reddy had also attacked Venu for questioning the stoppage of his mother Padmavati’s pension, he said, demanding that stern action be taken against the SI and the YSRC leader for their highhandedness, besides provision of pension to the differently-abled woman.

