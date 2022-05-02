No soil testing in Anantapur district done for last 2 years

CP Venugopal By

ANANTAPUR: Contrary to the claims of the agriculture department, soil testing has not been done in the undivided Anantapur district for the last two years. With only a month left for the Kharif season, farmers of Anantapur, now divided into two districts, hope the government gives clarity on soil testing.

A soil test can determine fertility and health of your soil. By measuring pH level and determining nutrient deficiencies, a soil test can provide the information necessary for maintaining the most optimal fertility each year.

Based on the soil test report, a farmer will be able to know the quality of the soil, what it lacks with regard to micronutrients, and what needs to be done like what fertiliser and other inputs to be used. It is common for the farmers to go for soil testing once in 2 years and in recent years, there has been stress on soil testing, so as to protect the farmer from suffering at the end of season.

It is not that Anantapur has no soil testing labs. In fact, soil testing labs were set up at Anantapur, Dharmavaram and Penukonda and even a mobile lab was engaged to create awareness among farmers and help them.

However, for the last 2 years, soil testing was not done by the government in the district. Till 2019, on an average, 50,000 soil samples were tested and results were issued in the form of Soil Health Cards. Some farmers have been getting their soils tested in private labs and Agriculture Research Station at Rekulakunta on their own, spending money from their pocket.

Gowtham, a farmer from Nutimadugu in Kambadur mandal, said he has six acres and cultivated different commercial crops. “I wanted to get the soil of my field-tested to take corrective measures for enhancing its fertility. However, soil testing has not been done for the past two years. Earlier, free soil testing was done every year,” he said.

Echoing the opinion, Begala Chinna Raju of Peruru mandal of Ramagiri mandal said as the yield from his fields has come down, he wanted to get the soil tested for past two years, so the necessary micronutrients could be used to enhance the fertility, but no soil testing was done in the district.

According to the data available with the agriculture department, in 2017-18, a total of 52,004 soil samples were tested in the district, in 2018-19, 52,000 samples, and in 2019-20 40,782 samples. Thereafter, no tests have been conducted.

When contacted, Agriculture Joint Director Chandra Naik said they have not received any orders pertaining to reviving soil testing and for the past two years, there was no budget allocation for the same. “We have informed our higher officials that there is a demand for soil testing. Now, exercise is on for setting up mini-labs at Rythu Bharosa Kendras and they will be operational soon,” he said.

