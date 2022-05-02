STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srikalahasti temple to get Rs 100-crore facelift

The development projects include beautification of river Swarnamukhi bunds, laying of new roads, construction of new cottages and guest house for the devotees visiting the temple. 

Published: 02nd May 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Aerial view of Srikalahasti temple on Sunday. (Photo | EPS, Madhav K)

Aerial view of Srikalahasti temple on Sunday. (Photo | EPS, Madhav K)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  Development activities and infrastructure projects worth Rs 100 crore were taken up in and around Srikalahasteeswara Swamy temple, situated at Srikalahasti town in Chittoor district. The temple, located on the banks of river Swarnamukhi, attracts devotees not only from Andhra Pradesh but also from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Northern States. The development projects include beautification of river Swarnamukhi bunds, laying of new roads, construction of new cottages and guest house for the devotees visiting the temple. 

The temple has a footfall of nearly 35,000 during weekdays and 70,000 on weekends. Srikalahasti has been included in the TUDA (Tirupati Urban Development Authority) region. The temple fetched a revenue of Rs 146 crore in 2017-18 fiscal, which was the highest among all other temples in the State after the Lord Venkateswara’s Temple in Tirumala. The Endowments department had devised a master plan aimed at creating more amenities keeping in mind the needs of the next 50 years. But, it has not been implemented due to various reasons. 

Now, the administration has been developing the banks of Swarnamukhi river. Authorities are planning to set up a handicraft shopping complex. Officials are also planning to introduce boating in the Swarnamukhi river to make Srikalahasti a tourism centre. “The State government has been giving top priority for the development of the temple.

The temple administration has already grounded development works, including beautification of bunds of river Swarnamukhi, construction of new cottages and rest houses,” said the Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy.  The State government is planning to construct a 22-km-long Giri-Pradakshina route encircling the hill to Srikalahasti temple at a cost of Rs 16.5 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
infrastructure projects Srikalahasteeswara Swamy temple Chittoor beautification Swarnamukhi
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp