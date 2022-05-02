STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Villagers not happy with govt’s R&R offer

The families demanded that the government pay compensation as per local market value or 10 times the government value.

Published: 02nd May 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Sidiri Appala Raju . ( Photo | Twitter,@DrSeediriYSRCP)

Minister Sidiri Appala Raju . ( Photo | Twitter,@DrSeediriYSRCP)

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: At a time when the State government has been intensifying its efforts to construct a non-major port at Bhavanapadu, land acquisition for the project has become a major hurdle with the families to be displaced demanding rehabilitation and resettlement package as per local market rate. 

The families demanded that the government pay compensation as per local market value or 10 times the government value. The YSRC government has set up Bhavanapadu Port Development Corporation Limited under the supervision of the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) to execute the project.

The APMB has finalised the tenders in favour of Vishwa Samudra Group for the construction of the port at an estimated cost of Rs 3,600 crore. As per the new detailed project report (DPR), the government has to acquire 675.6 acres of land including 433.7 acres of private land of nine villages in Santhabommali, Tekkali and Nandigam mandals. 

Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Sidiri Appala Raju held a review meeting with the officials and displaced families recently and directed the officials to conduct a public hearing on April 6. The minister assured the displaced families to pay 2.5 times more than the government value, that is Rs 15 lakh per acre, and a house for each with basic amenities.

However, the displaced families were not happy with the proposal. The people in Mulapeta, Narsipuram and Dimilada villages have launched an agitation demanding that the government pay compensation as per local market or 10 times the government rate. They are also demanding one job in the port for each displaced family. 

Appanna of Mulapeta village said, “We are not against the port project, but we should get proper compensation. We will fight until we get compensation as per the local market rate. Otherwise, we will allow them to constrict the port”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APMB shwa Samudra Group Port Bhavanapadu resettlement
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp