Villagers not happy with govt’s R&R offer

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: At a time when the State government has been intensifying its efforts to construct a non-major port at Bhavanapadu, land acquisition for the project has become a major hurdle with the families to be displaced demanding rehabilitation and resettlement package as per local market rate.

The families demanded that the government pay compensation as per local market value or 10 times the government value. The YSRC government has set up Bhavanapadu Port Development Corporation Limited under the supervision of the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) to execute the project.

The APMB has finalised the tenders in favour of Vishwa Samudra Group for the construction of the port at an estimated cost of Rs 3,600 crore. As per the new detailed project report (DPR), the government has to acquire 675.6 acres of land including 433.7 acres of private land of nine villages in Santhabommali, Tekkali and Nandigam mandals.

Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Sidiri Appala Raju held a review meeting with the officials and displaced families recently and directed the officials to conduct a public hearing on April 6. The minister assured the displaced families to pay 2.5 times more than the government value, that is Rs 15 lakh per acre, and a house for each with basic amenities.

However, the displaced families were not happy with the proposal. The people in Mulapeta, Narsipuram and Dimilada villages have launched an agitation demanding that the government pay compensation as per local market or 10 times the government rate. They are also demanding one job in the port for each displaced family.

Appanna of Mulapeta village said, “We are not against the port project, but we should get proper compensation. We will fight until we get compensation as per the local market rate. Otherwise, we will allow them to constrict the port”.