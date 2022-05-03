At 45.90 C, Gudur records highest summer temperature

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gudur in Tirupati district recorded 45.9 degree Celsius on Sunday, the highest temperature recorded in the State this summer. Venkatagiri, Katikapalle in Tirupati, and Chittoor districts recorded above 45 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours ending Monday 8:30 am. Though there were brief spells of rain in Atmakur and other parts of the Nellore-Tirupati region, the weather was hot and humid.

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more thunderstorms in one or two places in various regions of the State under the influence of a low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, more than hundred places in the State reported daytime temperatures above 42 degree Celsius between 8:30 am to 8:30 pm on Monday. Unlike Sunday, the maximum temperatures were less than 45 degree Celsius.

According to the data provided by the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), severe heatwave conditions prevailed in one mandal in Anakapalle district and heatwave conditions in 24 mandals on Monday.

Out of 24 mandals, 10 were in Anakapalle, five in NTR, three in East Godavari, two each in YSR and Kakinada, one each in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Visakhapantam districts. On Tuesday, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 17 mandals — six in NTR, four in YSR, three in Alluri Sitarama Raju, one each in Anakapalle, Kakinada, Palnadu and Vizianagaram districts. Scorching heat kept people confined to indoors at several places across the state.