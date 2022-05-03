STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police, SEB crackdown on ID liquor in Bapatla, Palnadu

After the reorganisation of districts, police have ramped up raids on brewing and transporting of ID liquor under Operation Parivarthana 2.0 in Bapatla and Palnadu districts.

Published: 03rd May 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR:  After the reorganisation of districts, police have ramped up raids on brewing and transporting of ID liquor under Operation Parivarthana 2.0 in Bapatla and Palnadu districts. In the last one month, the police department along with SEB sleuths conducted over 1,000 raids across the district and destroyed about 50,000 to 70,000 litres of jaggery wash and arrested about 200 people.

A hike in the price of cheap liquor, which is consumed by most of the lower-middle-class consumers, has resulted in a rise in the production of ID liquor. As the cost increased from `50 to `200-250, most of the consumers, unable to afford it, are turning to ID liquor, which is available at a very low cost. Adding to this, using modern technology, the brewing of liquor has also become easier than in the previous days, which is convenient and feasible for many brewers.

With the recent raids, the issue of increasing consumption and manufacturing of ID liquor has come forth. As many as 325 cases were filed in the last 10 months and 250 only in the last month. The police seized 90,400 litres of ID liquor and 130 vehicles. Meanwhile, the police are also conducting various awareness programme to educate the people on the ill effects of consuming ID liquor

Speaking about the preventive measures being taken, Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal told TNIE that they have observed that most of the ID liquor is being brewed in coastal and forest regions, including wetland regions, several villages under Adavuladeevi, Bindi, Nizampatnam, Vedullapalli, and Stuvartupuram police station limits.

“Cases are being filed against those involved in brewing, transporting, and selling ID liquor. We are also invoking the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against repeat offenders. We are taking all necessary action to completely eradicate ID liquor brewing and sale in the district within the next two months,” he added.
In order to gain more profits within less time, the brewers are using various chemicals, including ammonia to speed up the fermentation process and these chemicals can lead to severe health problems in the long-term, the SP said.

AP Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee chairman Lakshman Reddy opined that the government should pay special attention to eradicate this evil in rural areas, which is ruining several families. More awareness should be brought among the public with the help of village and ward secretariat. Offenders involved in ID liquor cases should be provided alternative employment, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
brewing transporting ID liquor Raids Operation Parivarthana 2.0 jaggery wash
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp