Farmers worried as tomato prices likely to fall again

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Volatile prices of tomato at the Madanapalle and Palamaneru markets are giving farmers the jitters. After a steep fall in the beginning of April, its prices are stabling since the last week, thanks to festivals. Large quantity of arrivals to the two markets in Chittoor district and the availability of sufficient produce from Karnataka had resulted in the tomato prices crashing by 40-50 per cent at the wholesale mandis (markets).

While the vegetable is grown in around 6,800 hectares in the district, close to 600 metric tonnes of the produce is supplied to Madanapalle and Palamaneru every day.

The low demand is hitting the farmers hard, who often borrow funds from lenders at high-interest rates. “I grew tomato in three acres this season and spent Rs 80,000 on each acre. Tomato prices have hit the season’s lowest and the vegetable is trading at Rs 30 a box (15 kg), at present. At this rate, I can only earn Rs 40,000-44,000 per acre. As the local variety has a shorter shelf-life, we are forced to sell our produce at the rate set in the market,” said S Narayana from Palamaneru mandal.

Traders from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka visiting the wholesale markets in Chittoor district has been a practice. The scenario has, however, changed as they are encouraging farmers there to grow tomatoes.

“Due to huge arrivals of tomatoes grown in other States, there was a sharp decline in demand. This, coupled with the Covid-19 situation, crushed farmers’ hopes of making good profits,” said M Sukumar Reddy, a trader at Madanapalle market.

Meanwhile, the vegetable was being sold for Rs 50 per kg in the open market due to the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations. The prices are expected to come down again as the festival ended on Tuesday.