By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu will reach Visakhapatnam on May 4 and will head to Srikakulam to take part in Badude Badudu’ protest at Tallavalasa in Bheemili constituency on May 5.

The Opposition party has launched Badude Badudu’ protest against the hikes in RTC fare, power tariff and imposition of taxes.