‘Pedalandariki Illu’ set to gain pace in State

The housing targets will be communicated to the districts by the housing department.

Bankers have come forward to extend loans to the housing scheme beneficiaries. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Construction of houses under the Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu programme is set to pick up momentum as the State government besides providing financial support of Rs 1.80 lakh to each beneficiary, is also extending them a loan to the tune of Rs 35,000 at a nominal interest. Bankers have come forward to extend loans to the housing scheme beneficiaries responding to a request from the government.

According to the official data, more than 3.59 lakh beneficiaries (21%) have been sanctioned loans worth Rs 1,332 crore (Rs 35,000 for each one) by banks at 3% interest till the last week of April. Chittoor (45%), West Godavari (38%), Tirupati (35%), Kakinada  (33%) and Palnadu (28%) have figured in the list of top performing districts in terms of provision of housing loans, Parvatipuram (5%), Nandyal (8%), Krishna (10%), Nellore (13%) and Kadapa (14%) remained in the bottom.

Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain said the bankers came forward for providing loans to the housing scheme beneficiaries after the government made a request in this regard in the State Level Bankers Committee meeting. 

All the eligible beneficiaries will be provided additional financial assistance of Rs 35,000 at the net interest rate of 3%. Plans are afoot to complete the construction of 75,000 houses a month from May.  The housing targets will be communicated to the districts by the housing department. Collectors have been directed to focus on bringing all the Below Basement Level houses to the Basement Level and above stages by June 30, Ajay Jain told TNIE.

With regard to water supply, he said the leftover works and any new works will be taken up under the Jal Jeevan Mission. All the water supply works for the housing construction purpose should be completed by May 15, he said.

