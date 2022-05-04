STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police expand kidnap probe to Nellore, Kadapa

Depending on the ticket fare, police now suspect that the kidnapper might have travelled to either Nellore or Yeerakuntla in Kadapa, closer to Tirupati.

By B Murali
Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Village volunteers and Mahila Police at a few villages in Kadapa and Nellore districts have joined the police in their search to trace the five-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Gollamandapam in front of Srivari temple on Sunday evening. The boy, identified as C Govardhan Royal alias Chintu, was abducted by an unidentified woman - clad in pink churidhar and a tonsured head - when his mother was busy with work.Chintu’s family came to Tirumala from Tiruchanoor on Saturday. 

The woman was last spotted in Tirupati railway station at 4:30 am on Monday. She was also seen at one of the three ticket counters at the railway station. An employee at the counter identified the accused but told police she did not see the boy. While she could not recollect the destination of the ticket the unidentified woman purchased, the employee told police the woman gave her Rs 500 and she returned over Rs 300 in change. 

Depending on the ticket fare, police now suspect that the kidnapper might have travelled to either Nellore or Yeerakuntla in Kadapa, closer to Tirupati. Three trains had passed through Tirupati between 4.30 am and 6 am on Monday.

Police have shared the CCTV footage and pictures with village volunteers and Mahila Police in villages surrounding these two places. Tirumala inspector of police K Chandrasekhar said, “We are tracking the movement of the woman before she kidnapped the boy for more clues.’’

