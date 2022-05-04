TDP demands white paper on development works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP on Tuesday alleged that banks were refusing to give loans for continuing the Amaravati capital city works due to the three-capital policy of the YSRC government and demanded that a white paper be released on the steps taken for the development of the capital city.

In a statement, TDP politburo member K Kala Venkata Rao said the banks that extended crores of rupees loans for the Amaravati capital city works in the previous regime, were reluctant to lend now. Why was the YSRC regime not releasing its own funds for the development of the State capital? he asked.

Kala Venkata Rao deplored that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which had funds to paint its party colours to government buildings and offices, did not initiate any steps to complete the capital city works.

The State would have got a full-fledged capital city by now along with huge financial resources for the overall development of the State if the YSRC government implemented the master plan of the TDP regime, the TDP leader said.