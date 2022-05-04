Woman tries to bobbitise mom’s ‘lover’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 22-year-old woman tried to bobbitise a man while he was sleeping in Tenali on Monday night. According to the police, the injured, Ramachandra Reddy (30), is a native of Tummalapalli village in Bapatla district. He was married and has two children. About two years ago he shifted to Tenali for work. After a few months, he got acquainted with a woman, a resident of Itanagar in Tenali.

They have been in a relationship for the past one-and-half years. The woman has two daughters and lives with her younger daughter. Upset over her mother’s relationship with Ramachandra, the younger daughter developed a grudge against him. She alleged that her mother was neglecting her and giving all money to Ramachandra.

With an intention to threaten him, the woman along with her friend attacked Ramachandra Rao who was sleeping on the terrace of their house and tried to cut off his genitals with a blade. Injured Ramachandra screamed for help and neighbours shifted him to a hospital.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and received a complaint from the victim.Tenali Two Town circle inspector Koteswara Rao said that the victim has suffered minor injuries. A case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) was filed against the woman and her friend and an investigation is on, he added.

An act that caught global attention

Bobbitising is the act of cutting the penis off with a knife, mostly by a woman. The term ‘bobbitise’ originated after Lorena Bobbit of Virginia, US, sliced off her husband John Bobbit’s penis in 1993. The incident was then reported worldwide.