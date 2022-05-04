STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman tries to bobbitise mom’s ‘lover’

Injured Ramachandra screamed for help and neighbours shifted him to a hospital.

Published: 04th May 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 22-year-old woman tried to bobbitise a man while he was sleeping in Tenali on Monday night. According to the police, the injured, Ramachandra Reddy (30), is a native of Tummalapalli village in Bapatla district. He was married and has two children. About two years ago he shifted to Tenali for work. After a few months, he got acquainted with a woman, a resident of Itanagar in Tenali.

They have been in a relationship for the past one-and-half years. The woman has two daughters and lives with her younger daughter. Upset over her mother’s relationship with Ramachandra, the younger daughter developed a grudge against him. She alleged that her mother was neglecting her and giving all money to Ramachandra.

With an intention to threaten him, the woman along with her friend attacked Ramachandra Rao who was sleeping on the terrace of their house and tried to cut off his genitals with a blade. Injured Ramachandra screamed for help and neighbours shifted him to a hospital.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and received a complaint from the victim.Tenali Two Town circle inspector Koteswara Rao said that the victim has suffered minor injuries. A case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) was filed against the woman and her friend and an investigation is on, he added.

An act that caught global attention
Bobbitising is the act of cutting the penis off with a knife, mostly by a woman. The term ‘bobbitise’ originated after Lorena Bobbit of Virginia, US, sliced off her husband John Bobbit’s penis in 1993. The incident was then reported worldwide.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Itanagar relationship Ramachandra Rao Bobbitising
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp