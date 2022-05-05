60 arrested for SSC paper leak, 36 government teachers among them: Botcha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said 60 persons were arrested in connection with the alleged leak of question papers of ongoing SSC examinations and of them 36 were government teachers. Two sub-staff members were sacked and arrested in this connection.

Speaking to mediapersons at his camp office here on Wednesday, Botcha said 22 private individuals were also arrested. Of them, 15 were private school teachers, and seven were alumni. Five of the alumni are minors who were counselled and handed over to their parents. The other two are majors, who were arrested.

He said 15 teachers of Ramakrishna High School in Nandyal district were arrested. Teachers of Narayana School, Chaitanya School, NRI Academy, Krishna Reddy Chaitanya and Kerala English Medium School in Chittoor district were among the arrested, he said.

"A detailed inquiry is being conducted into the incidents of question paper leak. If the involvement of private schools other than the private teachers was proved, they will be derecognised and blacklisted. Never before in the history of the State, have criminal cases been registered against those responsible for the SSC paper leak. Five teachers in Pamarru of Krishna district were caught while preparing a paper for trying to answer the exams through cell phone and WhatsApp," he said.

Around 6.22 lakh students are appearing for SSC examinations in the State and except for minor incidents, the exams are being conducted in a smooth manner. Some political parties were unnecessarily making a hue and cry over the minor incidents, Botcha said.

The Education Minister further said the State government is ready to rectify if there are any mistakes and it does not want to play with students’ future.

Foolproof measures for Intermediate exams

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said all steps have been taken for the smooth conduct of Intermediate exams in the State from May 6 to 24. The exams will be held between 9 am to 12 pm. Over 10 lakh students will appear for the intermediate examinations, out of the total 5.19 lakh will appear for the first year and 4.89 lakh for the second year.

A total of 1,456 exam centres have been set up. Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urging him to take effective measures for the smooth conduct of Intermediate examinations in the State.