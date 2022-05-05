Andhra Pradesh HC refuses to issue interim orders on PIL of TDP leader Payyavula Keshav

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday refused to issue interim orders in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by TDP leader and MLA Payyavula Keshav challenging the permission given by the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) to the government to purchase 7,000 MW power.

Keshav, in the PIL, also challenged the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to fix the price of solar power to be purchased by the State. Keshav's counsel Desai Prakash Reddy informed the court that power is available at a lesser price fixed by the CERC. Prakash Reddy sought interim orders to maintain the status quo on the issue.

Advocate General S Sriram informed the court that a similar petition was filed in the court and no interim orders were given while hearing the PIL. Refusing to issue any interim orders, the court said it cannot intervene when the issue concerns huge investments.

When the matter concerns business, there should not be immediate intervention, the court felt and posted the matter for further hearing after the summer vacation. The court directed the Centre and State government, Discoms, CERC, APERC and Solar Energy Corporation of India to file their counters in the matter. It will come up for hearing on June 22.