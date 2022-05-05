Kakani sees TDP role behind rise in crimes 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the State has been witnessing a spate of crimes against women, Agriculture Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy on Wednesday expressed doubts that the Opposition TDP might be behind the ongoing attacks.

Responding to the rise in crimes against women and the allegations of failure of law and order in the State by TDP, Kakani told the media that in the instance of an attack on a woman at Duggirala, two accused — Siva and Sai Chowdary — belong to the TDP and the party leader Nara Lokesh had created a ruckus when he visited the village. Similarly, a TDP activist was involved in a crime against a woman in Vizag.

“I believe TDP is behind the attacks and it is resorting to such crimes in a planned manner just to portray that the law and order situation in the State is bad,’’ he said and added that there is a need to investigate the possible conspiracy by the Opposition. Meanwhile, in continued crimes against women, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly impregnated by a 21-year-old man from Madhavaram village in Mantralayam mandal and it came to light recently.

The girl from Thane in Maharashtra came to her relatives’ house in Madhavaram four months ago for Christmas. The accused had allegedly sexually assaulted her in the name of marriage. When she got stomach pain, the girl was admitted to a hospital in Thane where it was revealed that she became pregnant.

Based on a complaint by her parents, Thane police registered a case and transferred and it to Mantralayam police. In Konaseema district, a 13-year-old girl of Doddavaram village in Mamidikuduru mandal was allegedly molested by Vegi Ramesh (24), a medical practitioner. Based on a complaint by her parents, a case has been registered.