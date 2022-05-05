STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kurnool MP cheated of Rs 1 lakh by cyber fraudsters

online fraud, cybercrime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: YSRC MP from Kurnool and well-known doctor in the city, Dr S Sanjeen Kumar, was cheated of nearly Rs 1 lakh by some cyber fraudsters. 

According to police, the MP, who was in a meeting, received a text message on his mobile phone that his bank account had been blocked as he did not add his PAN number to the account. Another message also came giving a link for uploading the PAN card number to the account online and the MP opened the link to feed the PAN card details.

In a few minutes, the MP received a call from a person, who identified himself as a telecaller of the bank, and asked him to share the One Time Password (OTP) that he got on the mobile for completing the process. 

The MP shared the OTP to the online scamster. Within minutes, he received two messages stating that Rs 48,700 and Rs 48,000 were withdrawn from his bank account. With this, the MP immediately blocked his account to avoid further transactions. 

“The scam involved Rs 97,699 and we have started an investigation based on a complaint by the MP,’’ Kurnool II Town circle inspector V Srinivasulu said. Police said they have traced the call to Delhi.

Cybercrime Helpline 

AP State Police Cyber Mitra WhatsApp: 9121211100
National helpline : 1930
National cyber crime reporting portal

