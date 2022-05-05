MPTC member, 5 others arrested in Eluru YSRC leader murder case  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eluru police on Wednesday arrested six persons, including the prime accused MPTC member B Bazaraiah, for their alleged involvement in the murder of G Kothapalli YSRC village unit president Ganji Prasad on April 30.Giving the details of the arrests, Eluru Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said the murder took place due to the fight for supremacy in G Kothapalli between Prasad and Bazaraiah. The other accused are associates of Bazaraiah, who developed grouse against Prasad.

Due to minor clashes instigated by Prasad, one of the accused Sanam Hemant had to close down his hotel a year ago. Similarly, Undrajavarapu Mohan Kumar was removed from the field assistant post. Some clashes occurred during Sri Rama Navami festival.For quite some time, Bazaraiah was plotting to kill Prasad. He incited Koduri Ravi Teja alias John to kill Prasad several days ago, but the attempt was abandoned due to John’s love marriage.Bazaraiah waited for an opportunity. He started provoking his followers Reddy Satyanarayana (RSN), Mandavalli Suresh, Sanam Hemant, Ganji Nagarjuna and others by providing them liquor.

Bazaraiah met his group members on April 20 and decided to kill Prasad in a week or 10 days at any cost. They met at Jangareddygudem to plan the murder. As per the plan, Nagarjuna would pass on information about Prasad’s movements, and Suresh, Mohan Kumar and Hemant would attack him with swords, the SP said.On April 26, Suresh selected knives and sent photos to everyone in the group on WhatsApp. After they approved, he bought the knives. On April 28, they conducted a recce and on the next day made an attempt but backed off due to fear, the SP said.

“Bazaraiah invited all of them to Jangareddygudem for the wedding anniversary of Satyanarayana. Later, Satyanarayana arranged a party at a dhaba. There they all planned to murder Prasad the next day. Bazaraiah purchased three-quarter bottles of liquor and gave them to Suresh, Mohan and Hemant for getting the courage to commit the murder," the SP said.

As per the plan, Nagarjuna woke up everyone at 5.30 am on April 30 and Bazaraiah drove towards Prasad’s house in his rental car and posted a photo of the spot of murder on WhatsApp to assailants.

As per their plan, Nagarjuna stood in front of a petrol pump near Prasad’s house. When Prasad was going to get milk on his motorcycle, he passed on information to others. As Mohan Kumar rode his motorcycle, Suresh sat in the middle by wrapping knives in towels, and Hemant sat behind. They hit the motorcycle of Prasad and when he fell down, the trio hacked him to death. The accused were arrested near Yerra Kaluva bridge in Jangareddygudem mandal.

The arrested include Bazaraiah, M Suresh, Mohan Kumar, Hemant, Nagarjuna and Reddy Satyanarayana. Blood-stained clothes of the accused, three knives, a car and a two-wheeler were seized from them, the SP said.