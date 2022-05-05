State pitches for mega textile park in Kadapa district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has proposed to set up an integrated textile park in 1,186 acres of land in Kopparthy of Kadapa district under the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) scheme.

According to Special Chief Secretary (Industries) Karikal Valaven, the State government urged the Centre to set up the textile park either in the jurisdiction of Kopparthy node in Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor or in the Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub in Kadapa district.

Participating in the national conference on PM MITRA parks in New Delhi on Wednesday, Valaven explained the facilities being provided by the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) in Kopparthy to meet industrial needs.

The government extended all support and stood with the textile units by giving incentives during the Covid pandemic, he said and explained the Industry Policy 2020-23 and the special incentives announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the new units in Kopparthy.

“AP is in 7th position in cotton production, the key material for the textile industry, and second place in silk production. A handloom training centre was established in Anantapur and the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology is located in Nellore. AP also is at the top in yarn production,” he added.

Informing that there are several textile parks like Brandix Apparel in Visakhapatnam and other textile parks in Guntur, Nellore, Anantapur, he appealed to the Centre to set up a textile park in AP. APIIC MD J Subrahmanyam gave a presentation and explained the rail, road, airport and port connectivity to the two locations proposed by the AP government for setting up the textile park.

Central team to visit Kadapa

A delegation of officials from the Centre, ed by Union Textiles department director HS Nanda, will visit Kadapa district on May 6 to inspect the possibilities of setting up the integrated textile park in Kopparthy under the PM MITRA Parks scheme.